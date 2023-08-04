AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.18-$6.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.18-6.26 EPS.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $157.85 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AMETEK by 31.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

