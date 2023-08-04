Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Insider Sells $52,892.48 in Stock

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 19,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $52,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,966,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 0.18. Verona Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verona Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNA. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

