Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ecolab updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $181.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.58.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.93.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $5,889,204. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

