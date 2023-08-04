Brokers Issue Forecasts for Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.87 billion, a PE ratio of -208.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $22.94 and a 52-week high of $49.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 167,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 194,501 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,151 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 96,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $55,951,000 after acquiring an additional 708,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,143 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

