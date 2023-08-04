MQS Management LLC Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $142.12 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.57 and a 200-day moving average of $159.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

