MQS Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

MQS Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,937 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 140.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.08. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

