MQS Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,445,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 386.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,914,000 after buying an additional 1,260,639 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,018,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.01. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 119.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEN. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

