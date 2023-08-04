PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,816 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.27.

PulteGroup stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.01.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

