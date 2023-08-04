Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Insider James P. Demare Sells 75,000 Shares of Stock

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

