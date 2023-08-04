MQS Management LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

MQS Management LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Honeywell International by 26.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 31.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $190.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

