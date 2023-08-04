Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) CEO Gregory Garrabrants Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,103,447.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of Axos Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32.

NYSE:AX opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.47. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axos Financial last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 24.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Axos Financial by 96.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

