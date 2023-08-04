MQS Management LLC Invests $356,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $940,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 839,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Price Performance

TCPC stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 29.16, a current ratio of 29.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.30%. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13,613.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Articles

