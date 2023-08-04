MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,193 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLUG. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLUG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plug Power Trading Up 0.6 %

PLUG opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.83. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.