MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 266,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,184,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $234,052.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,590,718 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MKC opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 60.23%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

