Pitcairn Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after buying an additional 5,719,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,195,000 after buying an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $147.81 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.89. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.