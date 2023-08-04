11,105 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $162.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $153.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $144.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $156.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.20. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 44.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.