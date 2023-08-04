Pitcairn Co. Buys 214 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $124.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.89. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.