Pitcairn Co. Decreases Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Pitcairn Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 398.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 21.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMG opened at $31.50 on Friday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.