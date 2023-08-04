Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 14,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 363.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI stock opened at $162.93 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.47.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.50%.

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 31,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,100,107.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,034,918.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.04.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

