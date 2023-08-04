Pitcairn Co. Has $697,000 Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.64 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.36 and its 200-day moving average is $6.89.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $393.87 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

