MQS Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,991,235,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,580,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $467.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.93.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

