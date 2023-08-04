11,200 Shares in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Purchased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 36.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 20.6% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Stericycle by 22.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.08 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.63 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.96, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on Stericycle in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

