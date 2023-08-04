Pitcairn Co. Has $759,000 Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,873,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,295,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,436 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,113,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,802,000 after purchasing an additional 387,696 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,316,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,579,321,000 after purchasing an additional 431,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,174 shares of company stock valued at $30,761,603 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,654.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

