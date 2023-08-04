Pitcairn Co. Purchases 588 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 21,435.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,652,812.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $1,667,164.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,404 shares of company stock worth $3,324,757 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $57.43 and a 52 week high of $78.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

