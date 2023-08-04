Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $110.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares in the company, valued at $137,604,396.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 826,435 shares of company stock worth $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

