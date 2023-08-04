Pitcairn Co. Acquires 847 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Stories

