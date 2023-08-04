Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $2.15 Million Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Textron by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

