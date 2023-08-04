Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $112.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

