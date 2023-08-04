Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Invests $409,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals stock opened at $465.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.23 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $420.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.94.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.23 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

