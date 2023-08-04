Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 4,722 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.55% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

