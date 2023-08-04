Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS PDEC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

