Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 527 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hess by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after buying an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after buying an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hess by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,499,000 after buying an additional 264,225 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $98.27 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.31. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

