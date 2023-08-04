Lmcg Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,020 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,680 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.8% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,090 shares of company stock valued at $15,113,272 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.41 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

