Artemis Investment Management LLP Grows Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Norges Bank bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in American International Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 269.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock worth $1,394,947,575. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.52 and its 200-day moving average is $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

