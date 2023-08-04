Lmcg Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WBA opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll acquired 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.42 per share, for a total transaction of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

