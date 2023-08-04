Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $3,028,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

ELME stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. Elme Communities has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

Elme Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is -313.04%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

