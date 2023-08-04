Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.25.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL opened at $108.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average is $105.82.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 5.81%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total value of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,097,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

