Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after buying an additional 120,161 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.7 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $112.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200 day moving average of $108.66.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

