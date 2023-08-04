Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APA opened at $41.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.87. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APA. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of APA from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

