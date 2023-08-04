Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,646 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $216.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $249.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.08 and its 200 day moving average is $209.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

