SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHM. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,626,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 200,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 552,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,279,000 after purchasing an additional 83,454 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 284,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

