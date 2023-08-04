Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 101,333.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,095 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,016,000 after purchasing an additional 474,545 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1,207.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,671,000.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $265.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.69, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.79. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.54 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.64.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

