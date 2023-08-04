Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 2,754.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 531,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,481,000 after acquiring an additional 512,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $149,668,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $424.08 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $328.62 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.42.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

