WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) COO Carlos Carriedo Sells 756 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

WEX opened at $193.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.14.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The business had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

