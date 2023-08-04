Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 1,599 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $566,424. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE DLR opened at $120.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.87. The company has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 378.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.36.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

