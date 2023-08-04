Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $231.32 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.89.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

