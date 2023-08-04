Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 20,671 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 602.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,671 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRL. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total transaction of $65,684.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $201.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 20.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

