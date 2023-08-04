Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNP opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

