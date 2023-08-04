iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

