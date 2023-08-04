Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 141,595 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at $987,000.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $25.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $28.18.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

